On This Gay Day: Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir become PM of Iceland

Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir become the first world leader who is LGBTIQ+

Jóhanna Sigurðardóttir made history when she was elected Iceland’s Prime Minister in 2009. Upon her appointment she became the first world leader who had publicly shared that they were same-sex attracted.

The politician served as Iceland’s leader from 2009 to 2013 before announcing her retirement from politics. When she ended her political career she was the country’s longest serving parliamentarian having first been elected in 1978.

In 1994 she lost a bid to become the Socialist Democratic Party’s leader. Sigurðardóttir said “Minn tími mun koma”, which translates as “My time will come”, the phrase became a popular expression in Iceland. She left the party she’d been a member of her entire political career and formed a new party National Awakening. The two parties merged together in 2000 to become the Socialist Democratic Alliance.

Her time as Prime Minister saw iceland face many financial challenges, but her left-wing government brought in many substantial changes including banning strip clubs and other forms of business that allowed businesses to profit from nudity.

Prior to enter politics she was an airline flight attendant and a union leader. She married Þorvaldur Steinar Jóhannesson in 1970 and the couple had two sons. After her divorce in 1987, she met playwright Jónína Leósdóttir.

The couple entered into a civil union in 2002 and in 2010 they upgraded their union to a marriage when Iceland changed the laws.

