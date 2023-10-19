On This Gay Day: Remembering groundbreaking drag star Divine

Divine found success around the globe in film and music

Harris Glenn Milstead was better known by his stage name Divine was born on this day in 1945. The Baltimore native became friends with filmmaker John Waters in the 1960’s and they collaborated together on many film projects.

After appearing in several short films, Divine took a lead role in Waters feature films including Mondo Trasho (1969), Multiple Maniacs (1970), and Water’s breakthrough cult hit Pink Flamingos (1972). Alongside making theatre appearances in San Francisco, Divine was a regular performer in Water’s films including Female Trouble (1974), Polyester (1981) and Hairspray (1988).

When home video became popular in the 1980’s suddenly Divine was known around the globe. Divine also appeared in films by other directors including Lust in the Dust (1985) and Trouble in Mind (1985).

In the early 1980’s Divine also started releasing dance music and had big hits with You Think Your a Man, Shoot Your Shot, I’m So Beautiful, and Walk Like a Man. Divine worked with Hi-NRG producer Bobby Orlando and later the UK production team Stock Aitken and Waterman. Divine was a regular guest on television chat shows and was painted by both Andy Warhol and David Hockney.

On March 7, 1988, just three weeks after Hairspray was given a wide release in movie theatres, Divine died in of heart failure aged 42.

Mistead was gay and Divine was his drag persona, he avoided speaking about his sexuality early in his career, but was more open in his final years. He avoided talking to the media about LGBT+ rights, partially at the advice of his manager, who believed it would have a negative effect on his career.

Divine’s music has continued to be played in queer clubs, and the films have become cult classics.

Anohni paid tribute to the performer on the first Antony and the Johnsons album, and Roisin Murphy made a homage to the star with her music video for Movie Star by re-enacting scenes from Multiple Maniacs. Divine was also the inspiration for Ursula the Sea Witch from Disney’s The Little Mermaid.

OIP Staff

