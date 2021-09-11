On This Gay Day: Remembering Mark Bingham

Mark Bingham was one of nearly 3,000 people killed on 9/11

Twenty years ago on this day the world witnessed one of the most horrific acts of terror ever seen. Terrorists hijacked four passenger airliners and used them to destroy the Twin Towers in New York and damage a significant part of The Pentagon Building in Washington.

The fourth plane, United Flight 93, crashed into a field in Pennsylvania. Mark Bingham was a passenger on the fourth plane.

Bingham, alongside Todd Beamer, Tom Burnett and Jeremy Glick they attempted to take the plane back from the terrorists. According to the 9/11 Commission Report the flight recorder captured the men breaking into the cockpit and trying to regain control of the plane. Sadly in the struggle the plane pitched sharply to the right, causing it to roll on to its back and plough into the field.

It is believed the terrorists intention was to fly the plane into the White House or US Capitol building.

Through his bravery Bingham is credited with diminishing stereotypes about gay men. Bingham, along with the other passengers on the flight, posthumously received the Arthur She Award for Bravery. The biennial gay rugby competition dubbed The Bingham Cup is named in his honour.

