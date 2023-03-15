On This Gay Day: The film ‘Victor / Victoria’ premiered in 1982

Forget Mary Poppins and Maria von Trapp, in 1982 Julia Andrews became Count Victor Grazinski!

Victor/Victoria is a 1982 American musical comedy film directed by Blake Edwards, starring his wife actor Julie Andrews.

Set in Paris in 1934, the film tells the story of a struggling singer, Victoria Grant. Having hit rock bottom, Grant meets gay cabaret performer Carroll ‘Toddy’ Todd (Robert Preston) and together they hatch a plan.

Victoria pretends to be a man, who is a female impersonator. Toddy introduces her to a local nightclub owner as Count Victor Grazinski, a Polish performer who has just arrived in town, and soon Victor is the toast of Paris. Victoria is now a woman, pretending to be a man, pretending to be a woman.

The film explores themes of gender and sexuality, and it was praised for its progressive portrayal of LGBTI characters during a time when such representation was rare in Hollywood.

The song Le Jazz Hot is the film’s most memorable musical number. It was composed by Henry Mancini and lyricist Leslie Bricusse.

The story has been told many times. The film is a remake of the 1933 German musical comedy Victor and Victoria. In 1934 it was remake in France as George and Georgette, and an English language version appeared the following year titled First a Girl. In 1957 it was remade again in West Germany again titled Victor and Victoria.

Blake Andrews film was nominated for seven Academy Awards, winning a trophy for Best Original Score. Julie Andrews lost out to Meryl Streep in Sophie’s Choice. Robert Preston was nominated for Best Supporting Actor but the award went to Louis Gossett Jr in An Officer and a Gentleman. While Lesley Ann Warren saw the Best Supporting Actor award go to Jessica Lange for her work in Tootsie.

Over a decade later Edwards and Andrews adapted the show into a Broadway musical. Preston, who like Andrews was a huge Broadway star, declined to take part saying he did not believe it would be successful.

The production played for 734 performances and 25 previews closing on July 27, 1997. Liza Minelli took over the lead role for a short period, and later Rachel Welch replaced Andrews in the show.

