On This Gay Day: The Jenny Jones Show murder that shocked America

Filed under History Posted by admin

A segment on the Jenny Jones chat show lead to a murder

Chats shows that tackle social issues and personal stories with a healthy dollop of audience participation have been a big part of the US television industry.

Phil Donohue pioneered the format and by the mid-1990’s there was a crowded market with Sally Jessy Raphael, Oprah Winfrey, Jerry Springer, Maury Povich, Geraldo Rivera and newcomers like Ricki Lake. The world of tabloid-trash TV was called into questions when a segment of the The Jenny Jones Show lead to a brutal murder.

An episode of The Jenny Jones Show titled Same-Sex Secret Crushes, taped on March 6, 1995. A gay man named Scott Amedure (32) confessed his love for his friend, Jonathan Schmitz (24). Schmitz laughed off the revelation while on the show, but became disturbed by the incident later.

Jonathan Schmitz had a history of mental disorders and substance abuse. Three days after the show was recorded, Schmitz killed Amedure. Schmitz was later convicted of murder and was sentenced to 25 to 50 years in prison.

Amedure’s family filed a lawsuit against the producers of The Jenny Jones Show. In interviews, Jones (pictured top) said that her producers told Schmitz that his admirer could be a male, but Schmitz maintained they misled him into thinking it would be a woman.

During the court hearings, Jones admitted that the show did not want Schmitz to know that his admirer was a man. Amedure’s family won the initial ruling, and the show was ordered to pay them USD$25 million. The decision was later overturned on appeal with the court ruling that the producers were not responsible for what happened to the guests after their appearance on the show.

The case is covered in detail in the Netflix documentary Trial By Media, including Amedure’s use of a gay panic defence, a legal defence that has now been disallowed in many jurisdictions.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.