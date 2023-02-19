On This Gay Day: WA MP claims lesbians bounce on each other

“It is not normal for a woman to bounce around on another woman or for someone to put his penis up a 16-year-old boy’s backside. That is not okay.”

In 2002 as the Western Australian parliament discussed reforming the age of consent for same sex attracted people, Liberal MP Robyn McSweeney made her infamous ‘bouncing lesbians’ comment.

Warning: This post contains comments that some readers may find upsetting.

Homosexuality has been decriminalised in 1990, but the state left the age of consent for male gay sex at 21 years of age, and LGBTIQA+ people still faced discrimination and inequality in a raft of government legislation.

The newly elected Gallop Labor goverment had vowed to address the issue with Attorney General Jim McGinty pushing through sweeping law reforms, but the debate in parliament was firey and emotive.

Speaking to parliament on this day in 2002 McSweeney said she had no problem with same-sex couples who were quietly living their lives being allowed to have power of attorney rights in end of life situations, just as long as they did not make their sexuality publicly known or become “militant homosexuals”.

“I am not so bigoted that I cannot see that if two people are in a long-term relationship, care about each other, do not bring their sexuality into the public, are not militant homosexuals and go about their own business and one of them dies and someone else has the power of attorney, it is wrong.” McSweeney said conceding that some parts of the law needed to be changed.

“Homosexuality means a penis going into an anus.” McSweeney told parliament, saying that she was ashamed to be even mentioning how some gay people have sex.

“Girls are meant to have sex with boys; boys are not meant to have sex with boys – it is unnatural. I am against the IVF, adoption, education and de facto legislation.” the politician declared.

McSweeney said she was stronly opposed to children being adopted by same-sex couples.

“We would be depriving the child of starting out in life with a normal upbringing.” she said, before going on the outline her concern that the children of same-sex parents would be bullied by other children.

The MP then continued outlining her opposition to information about homosexuality being in the school curriculum, which lead to her infamous ‘boucing lesbians’ comment.

“It is part of the curriculum in high schools and students are taught that homosexuality is normal. I have a problem with that. The Labor Government is trying to normalise homosexuality. It is not normal for a woman to bounce around on another woman or for someone to put his penis up a 16-year-old boy’s backside. That is not okay.” McSweeney said.

Despite McSweeney’s claim that “The Labor Party has sold out families. The Labor Party is agreeing to allow 16-year-old boys to be sodomised!”, the raft of legislation was passed.

McSweeney went on to serve as a minister in the Barnett government when the Liberal’s returned to power in 2010. She served as Minister for Child Protection; Community Services; Seniors and Volunteering and Women’s Interests. She retired from politics in 2017.

In 2002 LGBTIQA+ rights pioneer Sylvia Rivera died

Sylvia Rivera was a pioneering transgender activist who dedicated her life to fighting for the rights of marginalized communities. She passed away on 19th February, 2002, at the age of 50.

Despite her relatively short life, Rivera made an indelible impact on the LGBTIQA+ movement, particularly in the struggle for transgender rights.

Born in New York City in 1951, Rivera experienced significant hardship from a young age. She was abandoned by her father and rejected by her mother, who sent her to live with her grandmother in Puerto Rico.

Rivera returned to New York City as a teenager and quickly became involved in the city’s vibrant queer scene. She began identifying as a drag queen and participated in the 1969 Stonewall riots, a pivotal moment in the gay rights movement.

In the years that followed, Rivera continued to be a fierce advocate for LGBTIQA+ rights. She co-founded the Gay Liberation Front and the Street Transvestite Action Revolutionaries (STAR), a group that provided housing and support to homeless transgender youth. Rivera was also a vocal critic of mainstream gay rights organisations, which she felt often ignored the struggles of transgender people and people of color.

Despite her contributions to the LGBTIQA+ movement, Rivera faced significant challenges in her personal life. She struggled with substance abuse and homelessness and was often excluded from mainstream LGBTIQA+ events and organisations. However, Rivera remained committed to her activism and continued to fight for the rights of marginalized communities until her death.

Today, Rivera is remembered as a trailblazer and a hero to many. Her legacy lives on in the ongoing struggle for transgender rights and in the work of organisations like the Sylvia Rivera Law Project, which provides legal services and advocacy to transgender and gender diverse people.

Derek Jarman died on this day

Derek Jarman was a British filmmaker, artist, and writer who passed away on 19th February 1994, at the age of 52.

His final film, Blue, was released in 1993 and is widely regarded as one of his most important works. Shot entirely in blue, the film is a meditation on Jarman’s own experiences living with HIV/AIDS, which he was diagnosed with in 1986.

Throughout his career, Jarman was known for his boundary-pushing, experimental films that challenged traditional notions of narrative and representation. He first gained recognition in the 1970s with his films Sebastiane and Jubilee, which explored themes of queer sexuality and punk culture.

Actor Tilda Swinton collaborated with Jarman on several projects. She first worked with Jarman on his 1986 film Caravaggio, in which she played the female lead. She went on to appear in several more of Jarman’s films, including The Last of England and Edward II.

Their collaborations were marked by a deep mutual respect and a shared commitment to exploring themes of queer sexuality, art, and politics. Swinton has credited Jarman with helping to shape her career as an actress and has spoken fondly of their time working together.

Jarman also had a collaborative relationship with Pet Shop Boys who provided the soundtrack for his 1990 film The Garden, which explored themes of same-sex desire and HIV/AIDS. The film’s haunting soundtrack, featuring several original songs by the Pet Shop Boys, was widely acclaimed and helped to elevate the duo’s status as pop icons. The collaboration continued with the 1992 film Wittgenstein, which the Pet Shop Boys scored in their distinct synth-pop style.

In return Jarman directed three of the duo’s music videos, including the clips for It’s a Sin and Rent.

In addition to his film work, Jarman was also an accomplished artist and writer. He created a number of installations, paintings, and sculptures, many of which explored political and social themes. He also wrote several books, including the memoir Modern Nature, which chronicled his experiences living with HIV/AIDS and his time spent gardening at his home in Dungeness.

Throughout his life, Jarman was a fierce advocate for LGBTQ+ rights and used his work to challenge the dominant culture’s oppressive attitudes towards marginalised communities. He was an outspoken critic of Margaret Thatcher and her conservative government, which he felt was actively contributing to the oppression of queer people, people of color, and working-class communities.

Today, Jarman is remembered as a visionary artist who pushed the boundaries of representation and challenged the dominant culture’s oppressive attitudes towards marginalized communities. His work continues to inspire new generations of artists and activists and serves as a reminder of the ongoing struggle for equality and justice.

OIP Staff, sections of this post were created with the assistance of A.I technology.

