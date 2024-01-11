“On Wednesdays we wear pink” Perth gets dressed up for ‘Mean Girls’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Perth’s movers and shakers turned up in their best pink outfits on Wednesday night to see the new musical version of Mean Girls.

Tina Fey’s legendary 2004 film was transformed into a Broadway musical in 2018 and now it makes it way to the big screen.

The new film features Australian actor Angourie Rice as Cady Heron. Rice lived in Perth for many years, and it was here her film career began when she starred in Zak Hilditch’s 2013 film These Final Hours.

Reneé Rapp best known for appearing in the series The Sex Lives of College Girls reprises the role of Regina George, having played the part on Broadway. Avantika Vandanapu plays Karen, while Bebe Wood take son the role of Gretchen. Wood has previously appeared in The New Normal, The Real O’Neals and Love Victor.

Broadway star Jaquel Spivey takes on the role of Damian, while Auli’i Cravalho plays Janis, who is renamed Janis ‘Imi’ike in this version. Tina Fey, Tim Meadows and Busy Philipps also appear.

This new version of the film is pretty funny, and it has a lot more queer characters and people of the colour than the original film. We’re not totally sold on the songs though.

Take a look at the photos from the preview screening, and remember – on Wednesday’s we wear pink!

Photos by Paul Kane/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures.