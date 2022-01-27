‘Orange is the New Black’ star Kathryn Kates dead at 73

Actor Kathryn Kates, known for her myriad television roles including Orange is the New Black, has died at 73.

Kates passed away over the weekend in Florida after being diagnosed with lung cancer.

The US actor had been working in television since 1982, landing stand-out roles in Seinfeld as the bakery worker in iconic episodes The Rye and The Dinner Party, Mrs Carrabino in Lizzie McGuire, Judge Marlene Simmons in Law & Order: SVU and Larry’s (Jason Biggs) mother in Orange is the New Black.

“Kathryn passed away peacefully this past Saturday surrounded by her brother Josh, his wife Sue Ann and her sister Mallory,” Kates’ agency Headline said in a media statement.

“She was incredibly brave, thoughtful, wise and loving. Kathryn approached every role she ever played, as well as her daily life with the greatest of passion.”

“We will do our best to honor her incredible legacy. The world truly lost one of the good ones.”

