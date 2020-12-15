Origin Fields ‘Feel Alive Again’ New Year party delayed until 2021

For the first time 14 years, Origin Fields is postponing one of their events. If you were planning on bringing in the New Year at their Feel Alive Again event, it’s time to start making other plans as the event has been pushed back until March 6th, 2021.

Organisers say the decision is to ensure ticket holders have the best experience.

“Whilst discussions with the Department of Health, WA Police and City of Perth have been positive in making the event occur; current COVID-19 Event Conditions would compromise the quality of event, limit interactions between attendees and reduce the overall event experience expected from Origin Fields.

“The no physical stage concept works for some events but for the calibre of acts we’ve booked and the quality of the stage shows we are producing, it just wouldn’t be the same – nothing compares to seeing your favourite act live and up close,” said festival organisers.

“2020 has been a below average year for many, we didn’t want to put on a second-rate show with the restrictions currently in place and leave fans disappointed. Without being able to have the final say in how we produce and manage the show, we felt it best to hold the event at a later date.”

The promoters say all acts on the line up including Pendulum Trinity and Dom Dolla are committed to the new date and current tickets are automatically valid for the rescheduled date.

Ticket holders unable to attend the newly rescheduled date are able to request a refund by submitting a form before midnight on Tuesday 22nd December. All refunds will be processed by Tuesday 29th December and should be back in people’s bank accounts within 10 days.

