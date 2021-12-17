Original Wonder Woman Lynda Carter stands up for trans community

The original on-stage Wonder Woman has reclaimed the mantle to take on transphobia on the international stage.

Lynda Carter has taken to social media to apparently combat recent comments from the author of the Harry Potter series, the latest in a series of posts set upon on transgender women and the wider gender diverse community.

“You don’t have to be trans to understand the importance of respecting trans people and affirming their identities,” Carter posted to Twitter.

“Life is just too short. I can’t imagine how it makes any sense to use one’s fame and resources to put others down.”

The actor has a history of vocal allyship for the LGBTQIA+ community, speaking up for LGBTQIA+ equality in the US and advocating for legal reform to protect the community from discrimination.

Carter made her debut as Wonder Woman / Diana Prince in her character’s eponymous series in 1975, staying on the air until ’79.

Carter is still living in the DC Comics universe, most recently starring in the TV series Supergirl and making a much-hyped cameo in Wonder Woman 1984.

OIP Staff

