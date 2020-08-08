Orville Peck delivers country version of ‘Smalltown Boy’

Music,News | Filed under Culture Posted by admin

Masked singer Orville Peck has delivered a country tinged version of Bronski Beat’s Smalltown Boy.

Not much is known about the mysterious singer as he always performs in a mask, he released his debut album Pony in 2019, and has some new music coming out soon.

His aesthetic plays with queerness, masculinity and cowboy references, and he adds some cowboy lines into the classic hit from the 80s. Bronski Beat’s song about a gay boy having to move away from his small town due to homophobia takes a new meaning when related to a remote and rural Americana setting.

The song is a stand alone single for the Spotify Singles Series but Orville Peck also has a new EP called Show Pony coming out soon which includes a collaboration with Shania Twain.

Take a listen to his take on Smalltown Boy.

OIP Staff

Love OUTinPerth Campaign

Help support the publication of OUTinPerth by contributing to our

GoFundMe campaign.