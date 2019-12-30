OUTinPerth ends the year with increased audiences across all platforms

OUTinPerth is excited to report that we’ve ended the year with increased audiences across all digital platforms.

In 2019 over 600,000 sessions were logged on the LGBTIQ+ focussed news site, an increase of over 50,000 sessions on the previous year.

Across the year there over 730,000 page views. Over the last decade the publication has had increible audience growth, and year upon year provided more essential information to Australia’s LGBTIQ+ communities.

Whether audiences were engaging via the website, social media platforms Facebook, Twitter and Instagram, or OUTinPerth’s weekday e-news, there was an increased audience level across all platforms.

At the beginning of 2019 the monthly print magazine was retired and the publication moved to being a fully digital offering.

“Increasingly OUTinPerth is the go-to publication for LGBTIQ+ audiences not only in Perth, but across Australia and internationally.” Managing Editor Graeme Watson said.

In 2020 OUTinPerth will continue to be at the forefront of innovation in news reporting and digital publishing with several new products being rolled out for readers.