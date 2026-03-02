OUTinPerth joins Google Showcase

Keeping up with the news can be challenging, and ensuring your getting reliable news from trusted sources is essential.

OUTinPerth has recently been added to Google News Showcase. The curated news service launched in Australia in 2021. The articles highlighted on the platform are chosen by the OUTinPerth team.

- Advertisement -

The service delivers highlights published on OUTinPerth each day. A brief summary of each story is provided and you can click through to read the full article.

It’s one of the great ways you can quickly stay on top of all the news published at OUTinPerth, who is 2025 published over 2,000 articles.

Google News Showcase is just one way you can keep up with all the news.

You can also follow OUTinPerth on Facebook, X, Threads and Instagram. We also send out a weekday news email that you can subscribe to free of charge.