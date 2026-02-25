OutStanding: Entries now open for queer miniature story competition

Looking for a fresh opportunity to flex your creative skills? The team behind the OutStanding Short Story competition are back with an all-new competition for 2026.

Miniature is a competition for very, very short stories, and they’re not messing around – entries must be 50 words or less!

This year’s theme is ‘Off The Record’, with a grand prize of $500 for first place and fabulous prizes for runners-up. All entries must have some relevance to Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community.

The initiative is supported by the group’s patron Alex Greenwich MP, the Family and Friends of Madeline Shaw, RGA Reinsurance, Nicole Baker-Bryson and Writing NSW.

Entries are open until Sunday, 15 March 2026.

For more information or to submit your entry, head to outstandingstories.net