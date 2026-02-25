Search
OutStanding: Entries now open for queer miniature story competition

Community

Looking for a fresh opportunity to flex your creative skills? The team behind the OutStanding Short Story competition are back with an all-new competition for 2026.

Miniature is a competition for very, very short stories, and they’re not messing around – entries must be 50 words or less!

This year’s theme is ‘Off The Record’, with a grand prize of $500 for first place and fabulous prizes for runners-up. All entries must have some relevance to Australia’s LGBTIQA+ community.

The initiative is supported by the group’s patron Alex Greenwich MP, the Family and Friends of Madeline Shaw, RGA Reinsurance, Nicole Baker-Bryson and Writing NSW.

Entries are open until Sunday, 15 March 2026.

For more information or to submit your entry, head to outstandingstories.net

Culture

Harmony Festival returns to City of Belmont this March

0
The City of Belmont is celebrating community diversity with the return of their annual Harmony Festival.
Culture

Urzila Carlson and Nazeem Hussain are ‘Separated at Birth’

0
Queer comedy superstar Urzila Carlson is teaming up with Nazeem Hussain for an all-new Aussie comedy series.
Culture

First look at ‘Pride and Prejudice’ series starring Emma Corrin

0
Netflix has revealed the first look at its upcoming adaptation, with non-binary star Emma Corrin in the leading role.
News

Review | ‘The Testament of Ann Lee’ has a timely message about discrimination

0
Amanda Seyfried gives a career best performance in this stylised semi-musical about the founding of the Shaker religious movement.

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture