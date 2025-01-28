Queensland instates ban on puberty blockers and hormone treatments for under 18’s

Queensland’s health minister Tim Nicholls has ordered a ban on new patients being prescribed puberty blocker medication or hormone treatment while an independent review into gender services in the state is conducted.

The ban follows the accusation that a rogue gender clinic was operating in Cairns, and is in line with the Liberal National parties policy opposing the medical treatment.

Last year a review instigated by the former Labor government recommended improvements for the state’s gender clinics, including supporting expansion of their services to meet a growing demand. Earlier this month Minister Nicholls announced that the new LNP government would not be supporting those recommendations.

Queensland Health Minister Tim Nicholls.

They’ve now order a review of the treatment of youth experiencing gender dysphoria and have stopped any new patients commencing treatment.

“There is contested evidence surrounding the benefits of Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapy for children and adolescents with gender dysphoria emerging from studies throughout the world,” Minister Nicholls said.

“France, Finland, Norway, Denmark and Sweden have all tightened regulations around prescribing hormone therapy to children and adolescents.

“More recently, the Government of the United Kingdom has changed legislation to restrict the prescription and supply of puberty blockers to children.

“The Queensland Government has already announced on 4 January 2025 that it does not support expansion of the Queensland Children’s Gender Service (QCGS) and it has paused further delivery of the evaluation recommendations, pending further consideration by government.

“Queensland has not yet undertaken its own review of the evidence for Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapy.

“Following the directive to the Director-General of Queensland Health regarding the operation of the Cairns Sexual Health Service, I have also directed the Director General to commission an independently led broad review of the evidence for Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapies for children in Queensland.

“The lead reviewer will be independent of the Department and the Terms of Reference for the review will be settled in consultation with them.

“The purpose of the broader review is to undertake an independent and robust investigation of best practice in this field,” Nicholls said.

The minister said the review would have a broad focus.

As of June 2024, the service had 547 children and adolescents actively receiving care.

“There is a need to maintain confidence in public health services, particularly those delivered by Queensland Health for children,” Minister Nicholls said.

“The Director-General will also issue a Health Service Directive to pause the intake of new patients under the age of 18 years for Stage 1 and Stage 2 hormone therapy in Queensland Health facilities.

“Patients who are already on a treatment plan with QCGS would be exempt, similar to the steps implemented in the UK,” Nicholls said.

The immediate pause will come into effect following today’s announcement and will remain until the Government considers and acts on the outcomes of the Review.

QCGS will continue to offer clinical support for children and adolescents experiencing gender dysphoria including psychiatric and psychological support, counselling and other clinically recommended medical interventions.

Western Australia Liberal leader Libby Mettam has previously announced that she would take similar steps in Western Australia if successfully elected to government at next month’s state election.

