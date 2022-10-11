Pack your bags! Dream Machine Festival heads to Bali in 2023

Earlier this year the Dream Machine Festival made its debut on the Whitsunday Islands, in 2023 the party event is heading to Bali.

The 2023 event will take place over 4 nights, sprawled across 8 beachfront resorts, amidst the stunning shores and tropical haven that is Nusa Dua. From the 8th -12th June 2023, the festival promises to be the ultimate dream holiday.

The entertainment includes 1300, By & Bear, Client Liaison, Girl Talk, Groove City, Harvey Sutherland providing a DJ set, Holy Holy, Hot Dub Time Machine, Illy, Jimi The Kween, LDRU, Mell Hall, Northeast Party House, Peeking Duk with a DJ set, San Cisco, Sideboob, Spacey Jane, Stace Cadet, Sycco, Tori Levett, Tyson O’Brien, Vera Blue and Winston Surfshirt.

Easily plan your Dream Machine experience by choosing from a range of ticket package options, with multiple luxury beach front and tropical resorts available. With accommodation, transfers and festival tickets all sorted in one go.

All you need to do is book your flights! Packages are also customisable – you can add up to 2-3 nights either side of Dream Machine to have a pre-event pamper or post-festival unwind.

