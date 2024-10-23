Paisley Heart has a debut single, the intriguing ‘Lavender Scented Gentlemxn’

Paisley Heart has just put out their debut single Lavender Scented Gentleman and it’s an intriguing mix of sounds.

It’s described as an avant-garde twist on techno that draw from the 18th Century elegance of gender bending queer men and the raw modern edge of the leather and fetish scenes.

The artist calls it “an otherworldly, sex-positive dance anthem for all the faggots, freaks, and faeries.”

Paisley is one of the founders of Rave Temple who put on events that promote sexual liberation and partying with purpose. They’re known as the Rave Reverend.

In Sydney and Melbourne they’ve hosted parties held in saunas, and their events are a mix of meditation, sound immersion, and a dash of journaling.

During their DJ sets Paisley began dropping in little snippets of queer icons and their favourite healers, an element you can definitely hear in Lavender Scented Gentlemxn.