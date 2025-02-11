Search
Plans

Premium Content:

Graeme Watson
Graeme Watson

Pauline Hanson’s latest push for an inquiry into trans health has failed

News

Senator Pauline Hanson has tried again to establish a parliamentary inquiry into transgender youth health, and once again she failed.

On Monday the senator moved a motion calling for a wide-ranging parliamentary inquiry into the treatment of young people who are transgender, calling for a process that gives a space to those who have undergone treatments including puberty blockers, cross sex hormones and surgery. The motion called for people who have detransitioned to be included in the process.

- Advertisement -

Senator Hanson called for an inquiry to consider a national ban on all medical treatment for transgender people who are under the age of eighteen, and also asked to investigate the alleged “suppression of dissenting medical and scientific voices who have raised concerns about the gender-affirming treatment
model.”

The One Nation leader also called for the parliament to look into “the influence of activist groups in shaping public policy, medical guidelines, and education regarding gender treatments.” as part of the proposed inquiry.

Pauline Hanson presents her latest motion for a Parliamentary Inquiry into transgender health.

The motion was voted down with 36 to 21. Senator Hanson found support for her proposal from several members of the Coalition. Jonathan Duniam, Matt Canavan, Hollie Hughes, Alex Antic, Slade Brockman, Michaelia Cash, and Jacinta Nampijinpa Price gave their support.

Liberal members Andrew Bragg, Maria Kovacic and Richard Colbeck joined with the Greens, Labor and several independent members to defeat the motion.

While the motion was unsuccessful, just as it has been all the other times Senator Hanson has put similar proposals forward, it’s been claimed as a win of sorts given the growing number of Peter Dutton’s team voicing support.

The Liberal leader has been under growing pressure from conservative media organisations and members of his own party who believe that a focus on anti-transgender policies could be an election winner. The success of Donald Trump, who used advertisements targeting the Biden administrations support for the LGBTIQA+ communities in his election campaign, has regularly been cited as a strategy to mimic.

The Opposition leader however has been walking a fine line between endorsing such an approach and warning his team against engaging in culture wars.

Coalition leader Peter Dutton.

In an interview that aired on Sky News last week Dutton said he believed transgender women completing in sport was “not in the spirit of sport.”

During the interview Dutton said people needed to have an “honest conversation” about the issue and he was also not in favour of discrimination.

“It’s not about discriminating against anyone, including young girls,” he said. 

“I just don’t believe in discriminating against anyone, not on the basis of anything, and for young girls not to be able to achieve their Olympic dream, their pathway to a World Cup, or to be displaced from a team, because, you know, somebody has a physiological advantage over them. I just don’t think that that’s in the spirit of sport.”

Latest

News

Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment

0
The soccer star was on trial in London over an incident that occurred in 2023.
News

British PM Sir Keir Starmer shows how easy it is to take a HIV test

0
The British leader is encouraging people to get tested and know their status.
Culture

Village People send Jim Jeffries a ‘cease and desist’ letter over YMCA jokes

0
The singer vowed to sue anyone suggesting the song is about gay activities.
History

On This Gay Day | Activist Mark Ashton died in 1987

0
Mark Ashton's advocacy was captured in the film 'Pride'.

Newsletter

Don't miss

News

Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment

0
The soccer star was on trial in London over an incident that occurred in 2023.
News

British PM Sir Keir Starmer shows how easy it is to take a HIV test

0
The British leader is encouraging people to get tested and know their status.
Culture

Village People send Jim Jeffries a ‘cease and desist’ letter over YMCA jokes

0
The singer vowed to sue anyone suggesting the song is about gay activities.
History

On This Gay Day | Activist Mark Ashton died in 1987

0
Mark Ashton's advocacy was captured in the film 'Pride'.
News

Queensland teacher leaves school after alleged cat antics

0
It's a story that's gone around the globe, a teacher in Queensland has been accused of being quite cat like.

Sam Kerr found not guilty of racially aggravated harassment

Graeme Watson -
The soccer star was on trial in London over an incident that occurred in 2023.
Read more

British PM Sir Keir Starmer shows how easy it is to take a HIV test

Graeme Watson -
The British leader is encouraging people to get tested and know their status.
Read more

Village People send Jim Jeffries a ‘cease and desist’ letter over YMCA jokes

Graeme Watson -
The singer vowed to sue anyone suggesting the song is about gay activities.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture