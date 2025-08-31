Search
Pedro Pascal tipped for Todd Haynes collaboration

Culture

Pedro Pascal has been tipped to take over the lead role in director Todd Haynes stalled project De Noche.

Last year director Todd Haynes plans to film a gay romance stalled when leading man Joaquin Phoenix pulled out the project just days before they were due to start filming.

Now the movie seems to be back on track with Pedro Pascal tipped to be taking over the lead role. It would see him starring opposite Danny Ramirez in a story about a corrupt cop and his younger lover as they flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

London, England, UK – October 13, 2024: Pedro Pascal attends “The Wild Robot” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall (Loredana Sangiuliano / Shutterstock).

Pascal is one of the busiest actors in the business at the moment, starring in the apocalyptic series The Last Of Us, and playing Mister Fantastic of the Fantastic Four in the Marvel universe. Plus he’s about to hit the big screen in the next installment of Star Wars: The Mandalorian – but we suspect that doesn’t involve too many days on set because his voice is needed more than his body.

Todd Haynes made his film debut in 1991 with Poison, part of the New Queer Cinema movement it comprised three separate stories, partially inspired by the novels of Jean Genet.

Haynes would go on to make Safe (1995) Velvet Goldmine (1998), Far From Heaven (2002), I’m Not There (2007), Carol (2015), Wonderstruck (2017) and Dark Waters (2019). In 2001 he directed the TV miniseries Mildred Pierce, and followed that up with the feature film May December in 2023.

News

Fresh Tracks | The latest tunes worth checking out

0
New tracks from Neo, Austra, Kelli Holiday, Self Esteem and Sabrina Carpenter. 
History

On This Gay Day | In 1999 Senator Brian Greig delivered his first speech

0
It was the first time a senator used their inaugural speech to make a significant statement about being gay,
Community

Howdy cowboys! All the fun at Perth's massive Barn Dance celebrations

0
It's one of the biggest nights of the year for the LGBTIQA+ communities.
News

Australia's Global Fund pledge to spur continued efforts to fight HIV

0
The Australian government has announced $266 million in additional funding.

News

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture