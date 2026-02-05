Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Pedro Pascals signs on for Todd Haynes’ ‘De Noche’

Culture

Pedro Pascal has officially signed on for Todd Haynes Una Noche, bringing the project back to life two years after filming was cancelled when star Joaquin Phoenix pulled out of the production just five days before the cameras were set to roll.

It will see Pascal starring opposite Danny Ramirez in a story about a corrupt cop and his younger lover as they flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

- Advertisement -
London, United Kingdom – October 13, 2024: Pedro Pascal attends “The Wild Robot” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall (Fred Duval / Shutterstock)

Shooting on the film will start next month, the news reported in screen industry publication Variety.

The crime-noir film was penned by Haynes and his longtime collaborator Jon Raymond. It’ll be the eleventh film of Haynes career which began with the bold Poison which was part of the New Queer Cinema movement of the 1990s. His other memorable films include Velvet Goldmine, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There, Carol, and May December.

“This story, with Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez in the two leads, arises out of an era — all too relevant to our own — of domestic corruption, racial exploitation and global terror.” Haynes told Variety.

“But it emerges as a testament to the inexplicable powers of desire and love to survive and overcome even the most crippling of human barriers.”

Pascal has become one of the most in demand actors in Hollywood traversing both television and film projects including memorable roles in Game of Thrones, The Madalorian, and The Last of Us, alongside feature films roles in Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Materialists.

Latest

Culture

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

0
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band...
Culture

Comedian Larry Dean joins Saturday Night Live! UK

0
Will a British version of the iconic US show work?
Culture

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

0
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
News

Mardi Gras CEO welcomes government’s clear support

0
Jesse Matheson has welcomed the Labor government's support, as the Liberals call for Mardi Gras to be defunded.

Newsletter

Don't miss

Culture

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

0
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band...
Culture

Comedian Larry Dean joins Saturday Night Live! UK

0
Will a British version of the iconic US show work?
Culture

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

0
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
News

Mardi Gras CEO welcomes government’s clear support

0
Jesse Matheson has welcomed the Labor government's support, as the Liberals call for Mardi Gras to be defunded.
News

Minns government rejects Liberals call to defund Sydney Gay and Lesbian Mardi Gras

0
Shadow NSW Arts Minister Chris Rath has called for Mardi Gras to be stripped of all government support.

Mark of Cain member Josie Scott shares that she is transgender

Graeme Watson -
Josie Scott, the guitarist in Australian alternative metal band The Mark of Cain, has shared that she is transgender. The band has been a constant...
Read more

Comedian Larry Dean joins Saturday Night Live! UK

Graeme Watson -
Will a British version of the iconic US show work?
Read more

‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

OUTinPerth -
Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture