Pedro Pascals signs on for Todd Haynes’ ‘De Noche’

Pedro Pascal has officially signed on for Todd Haynes Una Noche, bringing the project back to life two years after filming was cancelled when star Joaquin Phoenix pulled out of the production just five days before the cameras were set to roll.

It will see Pascal starring opposite Danny Ramirez in a story about a corrupt cop and his younger lover as they flee 1930s Los Angeles for Mexico.

London, United Kingdom – October 13, 2024: Pedro Pascal attends “The Wild Robot” Headline Gala during the 68th BFI London Film Festival at The Royal Festival Hall (Fred Duval / Shutterstock)

Shooting on the film will start next month, the news reported in screen industry publication Variety.

The crime-noir film was penned by Haynes and his longtime collaborator Jon Raymond. It’ll be the eleventh film of Haynes career which began with the bold Poison which was part of the New Queer Cinema movement of the 1990s. His other memorable films include Velvet Goldmine, Far From Heaven, I’m Not There, Carol, and May December.

“This story, with Pedro Pascal and Danny Ramirez in the two leads, arises out of an era — all too relevant to our own — of domestic corruption, racial exploitation and global terror.” Haynes told Variety.

“But it emerges as a testament to the inexplicable powers of desire and love to survive and overcome even the most crippling of human barriers.”

Pascal has become one of the most in demand actors in Hollywood traversing both television and film projects including memorable roles in Game of Thrones, The Madalorian, and The Last of Us, alongside feature films roles in Gladiator II, The Fantastic Four: First Steps and The Materialists.