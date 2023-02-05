‘Perfect for You’ lyric video sees Peach PRC on a picnic

Australian artist Peach PRC has shared a new song and it comes with a sweet lyric video that sees the singer with the cotton candy coloured hair heading out on a perfect picnic date and some beach frolics.

Last weekend Peach PRC are scored two tracks in the Triple J Hottest 100, her song God is a Freak came in at number 16 on the countdown, while Forever Drunk took out the 65th spot.

Now she has a new song to offer titled Perfect for You. It takes some lyrical inspiration from Paris Hilton’s 2006 tune Stars Are Blind.

“I wrote this song in one night and thought nobody would ever hear it. I was crushing so hard on this girl, and we hadn’t even kissed when I wrote the song, so the longing in those lyrics is straight up how I was feeling.

“There was a night we laid on the grass looking up at the sky and listened to Stars Are Blind by Paris Hilton with one earphone each. I remember being excited and making TikTok videos to Stars Are Blind because the song had always meant so much to me. It’s just an amazing full circle moment to have Paris Hilton’s blessing on the single.” Peach PRC said.

The track will appear on the performers upcoming EP Manic Dream Pixie which is scheduled for release on 28th April.

