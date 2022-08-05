Performance artist Jennifer Vanilla shares new album

NYC pop performance artist Jennifer Vanilla has shared their new album Castle In The Sky. The release includes singles, Humility’s Disease, Take Me For A Ride and Body Music.

Collaboratively crafted by Jennifer Kauffman and co-writer and co-producer Brian Abelson the album traverses 90s dance music, no wave, post-punk, art pop, new age and experimental R&B.

Kauffman , who uses they/them pronouns, was a member of the experimental Brooklyn pop band AvaLuna before they began releasing music as their alter ego, Jennifer Vanilla.

Through this persona they’ve crafted musical albums, choreographed stage shows, a neighbourhood variety hour, fake commercials, a public access television program, and sought-after merchandise-as-conversation-pieces that have been the talk of the town in New York’s music, art, and fashion spheres.

Check out the track Humility’s Disease.

The album Castle in the Sky is available now.

