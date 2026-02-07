Perfume Genius to release extended edition of ‘Glory’ album

Glory, the seventh album from Perfume Genius, was critically acclaimed and made many ‘Best Of’ lists at the end of the year.

Now an extended edition of the album is on the way and it’ll contain four extra tunes.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of the new version of the album, which will only be available digitally, Mike Hadreas explained how the album was created.

“All of Glory was born from these home recordings. Most of the songs that made it on the record came together with just piano and vocal, which is a way I hadn’t written since I first started making music.

“There were some more exploratory songs that didn’t quite fit, but I still consider them a big part of the album’s DNA and am glad to share some of them with you.” he said.

While the extended edition arrives at the end of the month, one track Undercurrent (Clean Heart) is available via streaming services now.



“Clean Heart in the studio went through a lot of incarnations before we landed on the bombastic one that stuck. I still think of it as a little hymn, so it is satisfying to share this piano version.” Hadreas said of the new version of one of the album’s most popular tracks.

The additional tracks alongside the new version of Clean Heart are Jamie, Body of Evidence and It’s Fine (No Front Teeth) – an earlier incarnation of the song that would be performed in its final form as a duet with Aldous Harding.

Glory (Extended) is out 27 February via Matador Records / Remote Control Records.