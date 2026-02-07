Search
Plans

Premium Content:

OUTinPerth
OUTinPerth

Perfume Genius to release extended edition of ‘Glory’ album

Culture

Glory, the seventh album from Perfume Genius, was critically acclaimed and made many ‘Best Of’ lists at the end of the year.

Now an extended edition of the album is on the way and it’ll contain four extra tunes.

- Advertisement -

Speaking of the new version of the album, which will only be available digitally, Mike Hadreas explained how the album was created.

“All of Glory was born from these home recordings. Most of the songs that made it on the record came together with just piano and vocal, which is a way I hadn’t written since I first started making music.

“There were some more exploratory songs that didn’t quite fit,  but I still consider them a big part of the album’s DNA and am glad to share some of them with you.” he said.

While the extended edition arrives at the end of the month, one track Undercurrent (Clean Heart) is available via streaming services now.
 
Clean Heart in the studio went through a lot of incarnations before we landed on the bombastic one that stuck. I still think of it as a little hymn, so it is satisfying to share this piano version.” Hadreas said of the new version of one of the album’s most popular tracks.

The additional tracks alongside the new version of Clean Heart are Jamie, Body of Evidence and It’s Fine (No Front Teeth) – an earlier incarnation of the song that would be performed in its final form as a duet with Aldous Harding.

Glory (Extended) is out 27 February via Matador Records / Remote Control Records.

Latest

Community

2026 is the International Volunteer Year – how will you celebrate?

0
The United Nations declared 2026 to be the International...
Culture

‘The Newsreader’ wins Best Drama Series at the AACTA Awards

0
The show third and final season picked up four awards.
Local

Police announce no laws broken by plastering Subiaco with anti-transgender stickers

0
While the stickers are offensive no laws are being broken.
Culture

Arlo Parks is here to take you to ‘Heaven’

0
British musician Arlo Parks has shared new tune Heaven....

Newsletter

Don't miss

Community

2026 is the International Volunteer Year – how will you celebrate?

0
The United Nations declared 2026 to be the International...
Culture

‘The Newsreader’ wins Best Drama Series at the AACTA Awards

0
The show third and final season picked up four awards.
Local

Police announce no laws broken by plastering Subiaco with anti-transgender stickers

0
While the stickers are offensive no laws are being broken.
Culture

Arlo Parks is here to take you to ‘Heaven’

0
British musician Arlo Parks has shared new tune Heaven....
News

Drag star Marina Summers shares she is a transgender woman

0
International drag sensation Marina Summers has a message for her fans.

2026 is the International Volunteer Year – how will you celebrate?

Graeme Watson -
The United Nations declared 2026 to be the International Volunteer Year, recognising that volunteering, and supporting volunteers, is a key driver of sustainable development...
Read more

‘The Newsreader’ wins Best Drama Series at the AACTA Awards

Graeme Watson -
The show third and final season picked up four awards.
Read more

Police announce no laws broken by plastering Subiaco with anti-transgender stickers

Graeme Watson -
While the stickers are offensive no laws are being broken.
Read more

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture