Perth band Priscilla share awesome new tune ‘Lose Contol’

Filed under Featured Posted by admin

Boorloo/Perth-based duo Priscilla have shared another awesome song. Titled Lose Control the tune is another electro-sounding jam.

Debuting in 2018, and with 7 singles already under their belt, Priscilla have set the stage for The Presets, Wafia, San Cisco, Haiku Hands, ALPINE, and Woodes, and played at a multitude of festivals along the WA coastline.

Lead singer P Gardner spoke about the new song and what it means.

“Feeling safe in your own environment, taking up space, or feeling at home in your own body are some things that others may take for granted because they have never had to think about it. Not all of us get to experience a secure sense of feeling comfortable and safe enough to completely let go, lose control, and be ourselves without fear of the external consequences coming from hateful and loveless places.” P shared.

The duo is looking ahead to summer when they are set to support The Veronicas during the Summer Festival at the Ice Cream Factory on 2nd December and will officially launch their single at Fremantle Arts Centre on 11th December.

Take a listen to the new tune.

OIP Staff

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.