Perth Comedy Festival brings the laughs this April and May

Culture

More than 60 shows are now on sale for Perth Comedy Festival, taking over the city this April and May.

This year’s loaded program is full of local and international stars including Aussie icons Josh Thomas and Zoe Coombs Marr, UK drag legend Myra DuBois, ABC Kids and TikTok star Jimmy Rees, USA’s Rosebud Baker and Kyla Cobbler, Mike Rice, Alison Spittle and Enya Martin from Ireland.

Myra DuBois, the self-declared siren from South Yorkshire, has been described as a “most gloriously monstrous and beloved creations on the UK comedy circuit.”

Famed for her withering wit, brutal honesty and cult following, DuBois is an act not to be missed.

Irish comedians Enya Martin, Mike Rice, and Alison Spittle make their Australian debuts. One of comedy’s fastest-rising stars, Rice recently completed his first full tour of the UK and Ireland.

Spittle arrives fresh from her award-winning, sell-out hit at the 2025 Edinburgh Fringe Festival, while viral sensation Martin has sold out theatres across Ireland and the UK with her fiercely relatable material.

Alison Spittle

There are so many comedy favourites to choose from in the 2026 program. You can catch Abby Govindan, Daniel Sloss, Geraldine Hickey, Matt Okine, Nath Valvo, Stephen K Amos and many, many more!

Perth Comedy Festival runs from 20 April – 17 May 2026. Tickets and more information available from perthcomedyfestival.com
 

OUTinPerth is created on the land of the Whadjuk people of the Noongar nation. We acknowledge Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people as the Traditional Custodians of this country and its waters, and pay our respect to Elders past and present.

(c) 2023 Speirins Media Pty Ltd - All rights reserved. LGBTQIA+ News and Culture