Perth Comedy Festival reveals 65+ names coming this April & May

With a line-up featuring some of the biggest names in comedy including Arj Barker (USA), Adam Kay (UK), Daniel Sloss (SCO), David O’Doherty (IRE), Melanie Bracewell (NZ), Jason Byrne (IRE) and David Baddiel (UK), Kanan Gill (IND) and Ismo (FIN), alongside homegrown talent of the likes of Rosie Waterland, Nazeem Hussain, Matt Okine, Effie, Fiona O’Loughlin, Marty Sheargold, Gen Fricker and everyone’s favourite naughty puppet Agro, the Perth Comedy Festival 2020 presents the united nations of comedians from around the world and around the corner.

One of Scotland’s finest stand-up comics, Larry Dean, has a slew of awards under his belt including Scottish Comedian of the Year (2013) and Amused Moose Comedy Award – Edinburgh Festival (2016), among others, and he brings his hour-long confessional storytelling to the fore with Fudnut on Saturday 9 May at the Perth Comedy Lounge.

Canada’s Angelo Tsarouchas proudly parody’s his Greek origins and returns to Perth Friday 8 May presenting Mythology at the Perth Comedy Lounge; speaking about his issues of living in today’s society, family, marriage and his father’s dream of living on a planet where the only language was Greek!

Winner of the 2019 Edinburgh Comedy Award and the Chortle Comedian’s Comedian Award 2018, Jordan Brookes (UK), makes his maiden voyage to our shores with a performance of his show I’ve Got Nothing on Friday 8 May at the Astor Lounge.

A firebrand comedian with outrageously quick wit and an improv style that leaves audiences gasping for air, Dusty Rich’s (RSA) predictably unpredictable show Bad Idea is one not to be missed. The South African funny man performs on Friday 1 May at Studio Underground.

Aussie actress, TV presenter and former model-now-comedian Nikki Osborne, best known as the host of Ch 9’s Quizmania as well as appearances on Celebrity Name Game, Show Me The Movie and Hughesy, We Have a Problem – makes her Perth Comedy Festival debut with On The Spectrum at the State Theatre Centre of WA – Studio Underground – Saturday 12 May. In what was the most controversial and talked about show of the Melbourne International Comedy Festival, Nikki presents a heart-warming and hilarious insight into what it’s like living with someone who has autism.

Known for his ability to adapt any crowd and throw relentless comedy blows showing the lighter side of much darker subject matter, Jacques Barrett returns with the longest show title in the festival – I Just Turned 40 So Obviously Here’s a Show About World War 2 at the State Theatre Centre of WA Studio Underground on Saturday 12 May.

With brilliant one-liners and laconic, dry-witted on-stage charisma Daniel Townes was a stand out at last year’s festival and returns with Little Ray of Sunshine, a brand new show about life, naivety, luck, unrealistic expectations, work, the cost of life, relationships, unconditional love, family, mortality, death and his dog on Friday 24 and Saturday 25 April at the Regal Theatre.

The 2020 Perth Comedy Festival also sees the return of some of our favourite Aussie comics including Effie with Love Me Tinder, Alex Williamson with Oi Mate!, Alice Fraser with Chronos, Matt Okine with Solo Diner, Nazeem Hussain with Hussain That? and Cal Wilson with Open Book.

Perth locals Jez Watts, Matt Storer, Nicola Macri, Simone Springer, The Motherhood and Rory Lowe – whose hilariously naughty overdubs of Peppa Pig and other beloved Disney hits is something all parents of toddlers definitely need to see – complete this final announcement.

The Perth Comedy Festival also presents three Galas at The Regal Theatre (22 April, 29 April and 6 May); three festival showcases for our friends in Fremantle at Rock Rover (23 April, 30 April and 7 May) as well as The Biggest Comedy Show on Earth – which is basically speed dating with comedians – Thursday through Sunday throughout the festival commending 23 April.

Perth Comedy Festival brings the laughs from Mon 20th April – Sun 17th May. For tickets and more info head to perthcomedyfestival.com

Source:- Media release