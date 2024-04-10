Perth International Cabaret Festival launches 2024 program

The Perth International Cabaret Festival has launched it’s 2024 program and it’s full of amazing artists from around the globe and healthy dash of local talent.

The program was unveiled to sponsors and supporters at a VIP event at His Majesties Theatre on Monday night. The theatre serves as the festival’s home a fortnight of fun this June.



The festival was a new edition to the city’s cultural calendar in 2021 and has quickly attracted a world class line up of performers.

Ali Welburn – Co-founder of the Perth International Cabaret Festival

The festival’s co-founder Ali Welburn described the festival’s 2024 program as an “absolute ripper” and revealed that the festival was returning to full strength after presenting a stripped back program in 2023.

At the launch guests got a sneak peek of one of the acts with a performance from Glynis Traill-Nash who will present the world premiere of her show In These Shoes as the festival’s opening night performance.

Glynis Traill-Nash

Traill-Nash is an acclaimed fashion writer and editor best known her work at The Australian. For decades she’s been in the front row at premier fashion events, but she’s also a talented jazz singer and she’ll be bringing her two loves together in her new show.

The launch audience was treated to Traill-Nash delivering a rendition of Jon Pizzarelli’s Style is Coming Back in Style, which has the perfect lyrics for the melding of music and fashion.

Perth International Cabaret Chairman John Poulsen

Businessman John Polsen who serves as the festival’s chairperson said the team behind the festival had created something that would be “stunning and beautiful”.

Polusen said the team were excited to take up residence at The Maj in June for two weeks of festival fun.

Deputy Lord Mayor Clyde Bevan.

The City of Perth’s Deputy Lord Mayor Clyde Bevan said arts and culture was at the centre of life in the city.

“These elements engage us, challenge our perspectives and surprise us with their depth of diversity, allowing us to reflect and celebrate our unique cultural identity.” Councilor Bevan said.

Federal member for Perth Patrick Gorman also spoke at the launch, getting into the spirit of a performing arts event, his speech was filled was jokes.

With a wink his eye, Gorman delivered a succession of jibes at former WA premier Mark McGowan, Prime Minister Anthony Albansese, Barnaby Joyce and Perth’s Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas.

On a serious note Gorman noted that audiences were the most important part of the process, urging people to buy tickets and sample a wide range of events.

Cabaret performer Michael Griffiths, who is the festival’s Artistic Director, then announced the cavalcade of shows that will make up this year’s festival.

Festival Highlights

Joe Louis Robinson – Eurovisionary!

Joe Louis Robinson takes you on a fabulous musical tour of the most bizarre phenomenon on the planet, the Eurovision Song Contest.

With almost 70 years of iconic tunes (and even more iconic failures) Robinson will delve into the Euro-songbook and unearth some original arrangements of his favourite musical treasures, and solving some of Eurovision’s biggest mysteries… Why are Australia in Eurovision? Where is San Marino? Why does everyone hate the UK?

At the launch Robinson also told OUTinPerth that he’s heading to Eurovision 2024 in Malmö the month before his show’s debut, so he’ll have a whole stack of Eurovision adventures to share when he returns.

An evening with Vika and Linda

The most loved duo of their generation, and Australia’s favourite sisters, Vika & Linda will present a very special show, accompanied by their close collaborator and producer Cameron Bruce on grand piano, in

a concert that will truly showcase the rich beauty of their voices together and their remarkable musical journey.

Caroline O’Connor: My Musical Life

International musical theatre star and Australia’s own entertainment legend Caroline O’Connor brings to Perth her World Premiere performance My Musical Life.

When O’Connor takes to the stage on 14th June, it’s be 13 years she last appeared at His Majesty’s Theatre, and anyone who got to see her show back in 2011 will be able to testify just how brilliant she is.

Deborah Conway and Willie Zygier – Songs from the Book of Life

Conway and her musical and life partner Zygier are set to deliver a unique theatrical experience based on Deborah’s recently released memoir, Book of Life.

Exploring their shimmering four-decade-long musical careers, the pair (mostly) play themselves as they chart a course through their own story of youth, rebellion, falling in love, ageing, money and music – revealing the details of one of the most powerful women to rock the Australian music industry.

Conway’s recent appearance at the Perth Writer’s Festival drew protests over recent comments she’d made about the conflict in Gaza, but the singer is set to return to WA later this year.

Mama Alto – Transcendent

One of Melbourne’s finest cabaret artistes, Mama Alto, makes her long overdue return to Perth for this Australian Premiere.

Mama Alto is a jazz singer, cabaret artiste and gender transcendent diva. Her liquid velvet voice comes to the fore in stunning and beguiling interpretations that turn already rich material inside-out.

Traversing smoky torch songs, sumptuous jazz ballads and luscious vocals, Mama’s repertoire holds both familiar melodies and unexpected morsels.

Michael Griffiths – It’s a Sin: Songs of Love and Shame

Over the year’s audience have been treated to a series of shows where Griffiths revisits his 80’s childhood music heroes, He’s done shows celebrating the work of Madonna, Olivia Newton John and Annie Lennox.

This tribute to Pet Shop Boys though might be his most poignant presentation to date. It’s had rave reviews in other cities and now Perth audiences can experience his take on classic songs including Rent, It’s a Sin, Suburbia and Love Comes Quickly.

Griffiths will be super busy, he’s also hosting the final night gala and a late night show too.

Head to the Perth International Cabaret Festival website to see the full program, and get tickets quick before it sells out.

OUTinPerth is a sponsor of the Perth International Cabaret Festival. Joe Louis Robinson and OUTinPerth co-editor Graeme Watson are both staff members at Edith Cowan University.