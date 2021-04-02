Perth men bashed after being lured to construction site via dating app

Armadale Detectives have confirmed that they are investigating two serious assaults that are linked to the use of an online messaging application. Police have not revealed which application was involved in the crimes.

Both victims, a man in his 40s, and a man in his 50s, communicated with someone via the same messaging application and arranged to meet at an address in Gosnells.

Around 1:00am Monday 22 March 2021 and 3am 29 March 2021, the victims attended the address in Margaret Street. The house was under construction and there were several men there.

In each instance the victims were assaulted.

One of the victims has shared his experience with 7News and The West Australian.

The man said he was hit the head by a baseball bat after being ambushed at a construction site. “His bat was right behind his neck and then he took a good swing at me and hit me on the side of the head,” the 57-year-old said.

Following the attack he spent four nights in hospital suffering a broken jaw, fractured skull and bleeding on the brain.

“The first guy … when I saw him, he did say… ‘we’re going to teach you a lesson’,” the victim said.

Police have confirmed that the man attacked on 22nd March also suffered multiple injuries.

Anyone who saw any suspicious activity in Margaret Street at the time of these attacks, has dash-cam footage of the area at the time or has any information is asked to call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or report online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au . Anyone who been a victim of a similar attack is also encouraged to contact police.

Police have also reminded the public it is important to be vigilant when it comes to personal safety and the risks associated with meeting strangers in isolated areas after engaging with them. More information and advice is available here.

