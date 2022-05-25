Perth Spectres score big for LGBTQIA+ charities with Basket-Ball

A local LGBTQIA+ sports team have raised thousands for local LGBTQIA+ charities and support groups with their latest event.
Perth Spectres Basketball Club celebrated their second annual Basket-Ball, with over 300 attendees gathering to celebrate LGBTQIA+ community and help support three local groups.
The gala featured entertainment from drag performers Fay Rocious, Moxie Heart, Justin Sider and Danisa Snake with tunes from H. Sailor, as well a raffle and a silent auction to generate donations.
The event raised $11,766.23 after this year’s festivities, which was split between advocacy group Ending Conversion Practices WA, youth drop-in space Freedom Centre and support organisation PFLAG+ Perth.
“We pride ourselves on creating the safest and most welcoming environment we can, and we are a club built on the premise of community first, basketball second,” the club said in a statement.
“Our values of respect, friendship and community transcend everything we do.”
“Our Basket-Ball strived to promote awareness and achieve a sense of community by promoting three incredible local organisations and our club. We are very excited to announce plans for our third Basket-Ball to be held on 13 May 2023 are already underway!”
OIP Staff
