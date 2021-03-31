Perth’s Council House to be lit up for Trans Day of Visibility

The City of Perth is showing it’s support for Transgender Day of Visibility, and to visually show support, the trans and gender diverse flag will fly outside of Council House and tonight the building will be lit up in the colours of the flag – blue, white and pink.

CEO of the City of Perth Michelle Reynolds said the organisation was fully onboard supporting transgender people.

“We fly the flag with pride and we’re committed to celebrating trans and gender diverse people as part of our Perth community.” Reynolds said.

Last Night, the council formally endorsed the members of the LGBTQIA+ Advisory Group, to find out more about the City of Perth’s LGBTQIA+ Plan and participate in community consultations.

The group was formed in the wake of Lord Mayor Basil Zempilas making crude comments about transgender people on radio station 6PR. The Lord Mayor pulls triple duty as a politician, breakfast radio host and evening sports presenter. At the start of 2020 Zempilas switched stations and is now on rock station MMM.

