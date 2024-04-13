Search
Graeme Watson
Perth’s indie rockers Jebediah return with new album OIKS

Culture

Perth’s indie rockers Jebediah are back with their sixth album OIKS and they’ve also announced a massive national tour.

The new record is the band’s first album in thirteen years, but fans of the 90’s indie darlings will be snapping it up for sure.

The band are set to embark on a 22-date national album tour starting in July, supported in full by Aussie rock legends Magic Dirt. Tickets for the OIKS national album tour are on sale now.

Jebediah have returned with new album OIKS

The quartet of Kevin and Brett Mitchell, Vanessa Thornton and Chris Daymond found national and international success after they formed in the mid-90s. Their brand of infectious guitar-based indie rock took them from Leeming Senior High School to the world’s stage.

They’ve cemented their place in Perth’s musical history. When Perth radio station RTRFM celebrated their 45th birthday in 2022 they asked readers to nominate their favourite songs by Western Australian artists.

Jebediah scored the second highest number of votes with their song Leaving Home. They also took out the twelfth spot with their hit Harpoon.

Over their career the band have put out five albums before the arrival of OIKS, but over the years the gaps between albums have become longer as the band’s members have become involved in a vast array of other musical projects.

The band’s just-announced tour will include dates in Fremantle on Friday 12th July and a gig in Duncraig the following night.

Take a listen to Motivation from OIKS.

Jebediah are ready to head off on a massive national tour.

