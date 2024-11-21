Pet Shop Boys reminded people of just how many hits they’ve had

Pet Shop Boys are having a career renaissance with their most recent album Nonetheless but this British duo has been pushing out hit after hit for over four decades.

This week they appeared on the British show Strictly Come Dancing and reminded everyone just how many great tunes they’ve had over the years.

Neil Tennant and Chris Lowe performed on the show while a troupe of dancers delivered some impressive moves.

In just a few minutes the group worked through It’s a Sin, What I Have Done to Deserve to This, West End Girls, Suburbia, Left to My Own Devices, Heart, Always on My Mind, and Go West.

Later in the show the duo performed their current hit, a cover of the David Bowie penned song All The Young Dudes.

All The Young Dudes is a song written by Bowie for 70’s band Mott the Hoople, which he later recorded for himself as well.

Glam rock band Mott the Hoople released their version of the song in 1972. Bowie had originally offered the band the song Suffragette City but they turned it down, so he wrote this song for them instead.

Bowie often performed the song himself during his live shows, including a memorable performance of it at the Freddie Mercury Tribute Concert in 1992. Bowie recorded a studio version in 1972, but it remained unreleased until the mid-90s.

The Pet Shop Boys collaborated with David Bowie when they appeared on the single version of his 1995 song Hallo Spaceboy.