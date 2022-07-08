Phoebe Go goes solo with ‘The Kid’ ahead of debut EP ‘Player’

Phoebe Go, the solo project of Phoebe Lou (Snakadaktal, Two People), has announced her debut EP Player, independently out on October 28.

On first single The Kid, Phoebe Go tugs at the heartstrings, speaking to the misunderstanding of adolescence, harkening to the sounds and styles of fellow artists Julia Jacklin and Clairo.

“This is a tribute because I started to notice how often I was swallowing my needs just to keep things cool,” Go said.

This song is kind of about me breaking that habit. I think we all need to keep our inner kid intact. Mine is fun and true and also very smart. This song is like ‘hey little kid come back I need you.”

After the success of her high-school band Snakadaktal, threw her into the music industry at the tender age of 15, Phoebe Lou’s solo project will culminate in her debut EP Player, a release that is vulnerable, sincere and gut-wrenchingly honest.

Joining ‘The Kid’ is Phoebe’s debut solo release, ‘We Don’t Talk’. The latter has been warmly received by tastemakers with support across triple j, Unearthed, Double J, SYN, RAGE, Atwood Magazine and Music Feeds, amongst others.

“This EP is like my “Hello I’m Phoebe” and I’m really proud of that. Like on a creative level but also on a personal growth level. I had a harsh last couple years I think,” Go adds.

“Wrestling with some past stuff and also wrestling with some future stuff. I was kinda nervous about putting myself out there as a solo artist but I also knew deep down that I had to try. I also knew that it had to be on my terms. So I poured myself into it.”

The Kid is out now.

Image: Mike Ridley

