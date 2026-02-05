‘Pillion’ is an adventure into the world of BDSM

Pillion | Dir : Harry Lighton | ★ ★ ★ ★ ★

Mild-mannered traffic warden Colin (Harry Melling who started his acting career as Dudley Dursley in the Harry Potter franchise) still lives at home and sings in a barbershop quartet with his father. He is on a blind date, which was arranged by his mother, when he sees Ray (Alexander Skarsgård) in his leather riding outfit and thinks impossible thoughts.

Colin doesn’t like any type of adventure but accepts Ray’s invitation to meet up the next day. Although it is Christmas Day, his parents are supportive and they even suggest he wear his father’s antiquated leather jacket which is way too large on him. They also suggest he take their dog for protection.

Pillion.

The alleyway hook-up is just the beginning of Colin’s adventure into the world of BDSM in the Biker subculture, with the title of the film referring to both the person who rides at the back of a motorcycle driver, and the submissive in a BDSM relationship.

Although the outline of this dom.com suggests that it might be quite confronting, it is actually a memorable love story that is carried by two unforgettable characters, and is buoyed up by the continual humour to be found in many of the situations.

Melling spent time with an actually Gay Bikers Motorcycle Club as a submissive with a leash and collar as research, and Skarsgård has said “To me, what was important was that this felt like an opportunity to tell a story about a subculture I hadn’t seen portrayed this way – with so much authenticity.”

Colin, who has an aptitude for devotion, moves into Ray’s bland apartment and becomes included into the small fetish community. Over time, he begins to realise that he has had to sacrifice parts of himself to hold onto his tenuous relationship with Ray. Cracks also appear in Ray’s expressions as he becomes fond of his companion, and exposed vulnerabilities endear the audience to both men.

The Australian premiere Pillion begins on Monday 9 February and screens until Sunday 15 February at UWA’s Somerville.

Lezly Herbert