Pink reveals she had tested positive for COVID-19

Superstar entertainer Pink has revealed she and her young son tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus several weeks ago.
The singer shared that they’ve both recovered from the infection after two weeks in isolation and have now tested negative. Pink announced that she’ll be donating a million dollars to help fight the virus.
The singer, who lives in Los Angeles with her family, will give $500,000 each to the Temple University Hospital Emergency Fund and the City of Los Angeles Mayor’s Emergency Covid-19 Crisis Fund.
In her Twitter post Pink hailed health care workers as heroes and encouraged all her fans to stay home and self-isolate to stop the spread of the virus.
Earlier this year Pink also donated $500,000 to the Australian Bush Fire fund.
