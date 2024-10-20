PJ Harvey’s tour will be part of the Perth Festival

Highly regarded musician PJ Harvey will tour Australia in early 2025 and her Perth appearance will be part of the Perth Festival.

After making an appearance in Perth PJ Harvey will head to WOMADelaide, and the Golden Plains Festival, before playing shows in Melbourne, Sydney and Brisbane.

- Advertisement -

It’ll be the musicians first tour of Australia since 2017, and it comes on the back of her most recent acclaimed release I Inside the Old Year Dying.

PJ Harbey photographed by Steve Gullick

The show Harvey is currently touring features collaboration with set, lighting, fashion and theatre designer Ian Rickson and she’ll be bringing a four-piece band that includes longtime producer John Parish.

Support at the Perth show will come from Australia’s Mick Turner. The Dirty Three guitarist will also be appearing at the shows in Sydney, Brisbane and Melbourne.

To date Harvey has released 10 albums since her debut record Dry came out in 1992. Over her career Harvey’s records have often garnered critical acclaim, and her sound has morphed into different styles over the years.

1993’s Rid of Me has been hailed by Rolling Stone magazine as one of the greatest 500 albums of all time. The record was engineered by Steve Albini who also collaborated on records for Nirvana, The Pixies and Veruca Salt.

In 1995 Harvey returned with the blues influenced To Bring You My Love which saw her working with john Parish and producer Flood. The single Down by the Water became an MTV favourite.

The musician took a different approach for her 1998 album Is This Desire switching out her strong guitar-based sounds for more atmospheric electronic moods which saw her collaborate with producer Marius de Vries who has been behind records for Massive Attack, Bjork, Madonna and David Bowie.

Harvey’s fifth album Stories from the City, Stories from the Sea was a love letter New York. One of her most acclaimed works, it won the Mercury Music Prize, and it was a chart success here in Australia. Since then Harvey has released albums exploring different musical genres some more piano driven, others more lo-fi.

Her most recent work saw her working once again with Flood and John Parish and getting high praise for the results. Harvey has described it as a difficult album to make, and one that she and her collaborators spent several years working on.

The show will be taking place on Tuesday 4th March at Kings Park and Botanic Garden. Tickets are on sale now.