‘Plied and Prejudice’ will close in October after an amazing run

Theatrical experience Plied and Prejudice has had an outstanding Perth season. The show opened Downstairs at The Maj in July and it’s still going!

Producer have announced that the curtain must come down for the last time on 26th of October, meaning if you haven’t seen the laughter packed show, you’ve got mere weeks to catch one of the final performances.

Final tickets have just gone on sale and they’re said to be going faster than Mr Darcy’s dignity in a wet t-shirt competition.

The riotous show revisits Jane Austen’s most famous work 250 years after her birth and explores why this tale of families and courtship remains as popular as ever.

Plied and Prejudice, is a 90-minute, five-actor frenzy where twenty characters battle it out for love, status, and stage time – with one cast member “indisposed” each night.

When we saw the show on opening night we described it as a “comedic roller-coaster ride filled with endless laughs, audience participation and some hilarious detours into modern life.” and “a whole lotta fun as the 19th century crashes into the 21st century at breakneck speed.”

Tickets for the final shows are on sale now.