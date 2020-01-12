PM Scott Morrison’s approval rating plummets in latest Newspoll

The Prime Minister, Scott Morrison’s approval rating have taken a tumble in the latest Newspoll.

The poll published today by The Australian shows that the Prime Minister’s handling of the bushfire crisis has seen his personal approval rating drop to its lowest level since he took office.

The exclusive Newspoll conducted for The Australian shows the Prime Minister’s approval rating has dropped eight points since December, while there has been a corresponding 11 per cent increase in those dissatisfied with his performance.

It’s the lowest the PM’s approval rating has sunk since he took over the top job from Malcolm Turnbull, and his score now equals former Labor leader Bill Shorten’s worst scores.

For the first time Labor leader Anthony Albanese is seen as the nation’s preferred leader, his approval ratings have increased. HIs approval rating grew from 40 per cent to 46 per cent, those dissatisfied with his performance dropped from 41 per cent to 37 per cent,

Overall support for the Coalition has dropped slightly, but if an election was held today the Labor party would lead 51-49.

While the Prime Minister’s response to the bushfire crisis is seen as being the major contributor to the PM’s bad report card, political commentators have noted that legislation set for debate in the coming months, including the introduction of tough religious discrimination laws might not help bolster his approval ratings.

The Australian has been updated after the results of the 2019 election defied predictions. THe survey was conducted January 8 and January 11 and surveyed 1505 voters.

