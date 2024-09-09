PNAU, Vera Blue, Cub Sport and Montaigne for PrideFEST Live

Pride WA have revealed the artists who will be playing at their PrideFEST Live concert on Friday 22nd November.

Electronic dance legends PNAU will be performing on a bill that also includes Vera Blue, Aussie band Cub Sport and Montaigne.

PNAU is the dance music trio comprising brothers Nick and Sam Littlemore and Peter Mayes. They’ve been delivering amazing dance sounds since the mid 1990s and have shared six albums of sensational music so far in their career.

Their most recent album Hyperbolic came out earlier this year and has spawned seven singles to date. The album includes collaborations with Empire of the Sun, Troye Sivan, Bebe Rexha, Ladyhawke and Emily Wurramara. The band are also noted for several collaborations with Elton John.

Originally hailing from Brisbane, Cub Sport have made their mark on the international music scene. Last year they brought out their acclaimed seventh album Jesus at the Gay Bar. The record took its name from a poem by queer poet Jay Hulme.

Their output includes previous albums This is Our Vice, Bats, Cub Sport, and Like Nirvana. Lead singer Tim Nelson and keyboardist Sam Netterfield tied the knot back in 2018.

Montaigne might be known to many for their association with Eurovision, but we’ve been digging their music long before that.

In 2020 they were set to head to Eurovision with the song Don’t Break Me but sadly the event was cancelled that year due to the covid pandemic. The following year Montaigne returned with Technicolour but travel restricts meant they had to perform the song from home still.

There are three great albums in Montaigne’s arsenal 2016’s Glorious Heights, 2019’s Complex and their most recent output 2002’s Making It.

Singer songwriter Vera Blue came to prominence on The Voice back in 2013. Her debut album came out under her real name Celia Pavey, now as Vera Blue she’s shared 2017’s Perennial and 2022’s Mercurial.

Her song Rushing Back won as ARIA as the most performed dance work in 2021, while Regular Touch took out the number 15 spot on Triple J’s Hottest 100 countdown in 2017.

The concert will be taking place in Supreme Court Gardens will be known as the Pride Gardens throughout the 10-day PrideFEST.

Tickets are on sale now.