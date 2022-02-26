Police allege Adam Marriott was stalked for weeks before his death

Queensland police have revealed more details about alleged murder of Gold Coast man Adam Marriott, alleging that his ex-boyfriend had stalked him for weeks leading up to his death.

Marriott (pictured above) was found dead on the evening of Wednesday 9th February after fire fighters were called to a town house in Coomera. Firefighters discovered the body of the 21-year-old inside the property.

Police subsequently charged Glen Tipler (pictured above), Marriott’s ex-partner with murder and several other offences. Tipler is being kept under guard in a Queensland where he is being treated for significant burns.

Police will allege that the 38 year old tradesman stalked Adam Marriott through communication in the lead up to the deadly fire.

“It will be alleged that a ­carriage service was used to stalk a 21-year-old Coomera man between January 20 and February 10, 2022,” a police spokeswoman told the media.

Tipler previously faced a bedside hearing in hospital and is due to appear in Southport Magistrate’s Court on 4th April.

Do you need some support?

If you are struggling with anxiety or depression, support and counselling are available from:

QLife: 1800 184 527 / qlife.org.au (Webchat 3pm – midnight)

QLife are a counselling and referral service for LGBTQIA+ people.

DISCHARGED: 9364 6909 / waamh.org.au / [email protected]

Discharged is a trans-led support service with peer support groups for trans and gender diverse folks.

Lifeline: 13 11 14 / lifeline.org.au

Beyondblue: 1300 22 4636 / www.beyondblue.org.au

