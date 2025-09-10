Police issue warning to vigilante groups saying they should not take the law into their own hands

A series of videos showing teenage boys in Perth confronting men they’ve allegedly lured to locations via online dating apps where they are accused of being pedophiles has seen WA police issue a warning to potential vigilante gangs.

OUTinPerth has recently seen a series of videos spread over several different social media accounts that potentially show vigilante activity conducted by teenage boys in Perth’s south eastern suburbs. It’s not clear if the footage is genuine, or if the boys are role-playing being part of a vigilante gang.

A spokesperson for WA Police has commented on the challenge of vigilante gangs and reminded the community to leave law enforcement to the professionals.

“The WA Police Force would like to remind the community not to take the law into their own hands. Police are specifically trained and equipped to respond to reports of all crime, and vigilante groups are putting themselves in harm’s way by attempting to take action against alleged offenders.” the spokesperson said.

“Members of the public put themselves at risk if they are involved in vigilante behaviour. This behaviour is not only dangerous, but it ignores the rules of evidence and may impact our ability to obtain a prosecution or conviction in the future.

“In the first instance, we urge members of the public who have evidence of crimes being committed to alert police.

“This vigilante behaviour may compromise police investigations or place those undertaking it in a position where they become the subject of an investigation. If criminality is detected, they may be charged.” they said.

Attacks on people via dating apps in on the rise

Over the past 18 months in Australia there has been a spate of attacks on gay and bisexual men via dating apps. In June five teenagers in Perth were sentenced to periods of detention over five attacks where they used gay dating app Grindr to lure men to nighttime meetings in a secluded park where they were robbed and violently assaulted.

Professor Rob Cover from RMIT has previously spoken about the rise of people using fake dating profiles to lure people to confrontations.

“Gay-bashing has happened globally for many decades. While it has declined significantly, it has never quite gone away. Rather than stalking beats or the footpaths outside gay venues, the gay bashers of the 2020s use fake dating profiles to find their victims.

“It has long been known that some perpetrators feel less guilt if they see their victim as ‘less human’. This puts all minorities at extra risk, and it is something that may be exacerbated by the anti-minority political rhetoric used during elections and under the current United States administration.” professor Cover said in May this year.

“The risk is fairly significant because meeting someone through a dating app is most often a ‘solo’ activity, meaning a user might unwittingly be meeting an overpowering group of bashers, scammers or thieves. Those with malicious or violent intent are obviously increasingly aware of this.

“The risks won’t stop the use of dating apps and services, but there is a need for users to be careful when meeting someone they don’t know. Some general safety advice includes meeting at a public setting, exchanging phone numbers, buying your own drinks, and not rushing into anything.”

Police says suspicious activity should be reported

WA Police says they actively seek out online child predators and urge anyone with any information relating to someone being abused, particularly if they have user/profile names and details of the platforms being used, to contact police on 131 444, or report the information anonymously via the WA Police Safe2Say online reporting platform.

“WA Police appreciates community assistance in reporting criminal activity and information from the public is instrumental in identifying and disrupting criminal offences, but it must be done safely and lawfully.” the spokesperson said.

People using dating apps urged to consider their safety

WA Police Force encourage dating app users to take steps to ensure their own personal safety when meeting someone for the first time in person.

These steps include:

Ensuring someone knows where and when you are meeting someone, and when to expect you home.

When meeting an unknown person for the first time – meet in a public, populated, and well-lit location.

Do not give out your private information, such as home address.

Organise your own transport, both to and from the meeting location, and include a plan for if you want to leave early.

Take a screenshot or photograph of their profile before meeting. In instances of fraud or criminal behaviour, it may be helpful for investigators.

Trust your instincts: If you notice suspicious or strange behaviour, or begin feeling uncomfortable, remember it is always okay to say no and leave.

If you feel in danger, always call Triple Zero (000).

Anyone in the community who has any information in relation to a crime or criminal activity, is urged to provide the information to police on 131 444 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or online at www.crimestopperswa.com.au.