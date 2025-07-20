Politicians call for investigation into Malaysian police raid on ‘gay party”

Malaysian politicians and government officials are calling on a thorough investigation to determine if police in Kelantan raided a health event labeling it as a “gay party”.

Mohamed Fadzli bin Hassan, the Deputy leader of the regional government, said a through investigation is needed.

- Advertisement -

“To resolve this matter, the Kelantan state government calls for a thorough and comprehensive investigation to ensure that no party becomes a victim of misunderstanding, slander, or public judgement before the truth is fully established.” Mohamed Fadzli said.

Mohamed Fadzli.

“If investigations confirm that the police’s actions were justified and based on facts, stern measures should be taken against those involved,” he said in a statement.

“Conversely, if the NGOs’ and individuals’ claims are proven true, corrective steps must be taken. The principle of justice must prevail,” he added.

Police announced that they’d detained twenty people and arrested three individuals at what they described as a “gay party”.

The police reported at a media conference this week that everyone at the event was fully clothed and acting “manly” when they conducted raid at 1am in the morning, but they found preventative HIV medications and condoms at the gathering which they believe might have led to illegal sexual behaviour.

The AIDS Council of Malaysia has confirmed the event was a health outreach program that allowed people to learn more about HIV and get tested, and a conglomerate of rights groups have expressed alarm at the police’s actions and descriptions of the event.

The event was part of the Different HIV Services for Key Population (DHSKP) program, which is supported by the Health Ministry.

While the Malaysia Health Department has attempted to distance itself from the event saying the Malaysia AIDS Council is an independent non-government organisation, and while their staff had spoken earlier in the evening, they had left by the time the police raid was carried out.

Kelantan police chief Commander Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat..

The police chief however has brushed off the criticism and revelation that a health event had been raided.

“Let them say what they want, but we the police have the evidence that led to the operation,” Commander Commander Mohd Yusoff told the New Straits Times.

The commander was appointed to his current role in October 2024.