Poll shows voters think schools that discriminate should not get government funding

A new poll shows strong opposition to public funding of religious schools that discriminate, as well as not allowing discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based services and teachers in faith-based schools.

The poll was commissioned by LGBTIQA+ rights group Just.Equal and was conducted by YouGov/Galaxy.

They found strong opposition across Australia to public funding of faith-based schools and services if they discriminate against LGBTIQA+ staff, students, volunteers, patients and clients.

Faith-based services can include hospitals, age care facilities, disability support services, charities and employment services.

The results show that 59% of voters are against funding for schools that discriminate, including 71% of Labor voters. Sixty-four per cent of Labor voters want teachers protected, only 35% of voters don’t

They also found that 65% of voters oppose discrimination by faith-based services including 76% of Labor voters.

Brian Greig, spokesperson for Just Equal Australia said Australians were very clear about where they drew the line on so-called “religious freedom”.

“These poll results confirm that a majority of Australians, and a strong majority of Labor voters, don’t support taxpayer funded discrimination and are saying to church groups ‘discriminate at your own expense and not on the public purse’.”

“These poll results should give added impetus to protect LGBTIQA+ school staff and students from discrimination, as well as tens of thousands of LGBTIQA+ staff, patients and clients of faith-based services, many of whom are already extremely vulnerable.”

“If Labor wants to stop voters who care about discrimination defecting to the Greens or independents at the next election, it must take action to repeal laws that allow discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based organisations.”

“With the election less than a year away, Labor is running out of time to fulfil the promise it made to Labor voters that it will end discrimination in faith-based schools.”

Greig said the Albanese Government has been dragging its feet on its commitment to end discrimination against LGBTIQA+ people in faith-based schools by seeking support from the Opposition instead of the Greens and crossbench.

“These results have implications for the federal government’s proposed Religious Discrimination Bill.”

“While voters may support an end to discrimination on the basis of religion, they do not want to see discrimination being carried out in the name of religion, and certainly don’t want to fund it.”

“The Albanese Government needs to point out to recalcitrant religious leaders that Victoria, Queensland, Tasmania, the ACT and Northern Territory already ban discrimination in faith-based schools and services and the sky hasn’t fallen in.” Greig said.

The poll surveyed 1,514 voters who were recruited online. It was conducted between 18th – 23rd of June 2024.