Pop duo Whitney drop two new singles ahead of ‘SPARK’ LP

Whitney will release their new album, SPARK, on September 16 via Secretly Canadian.

Today, they present two new singles and lyric videos, MEMORY and COUNTY LINES, both of which find the band grappling with feelings of finality. Where MEMORY deals with mortality, album closer COUNTY LINES addresses the end of a relationship.

SPARK reintroduces Whitney as a contemporary syndicate of classic pop, its dozen imaginative and endearing tracks wrap fetching melodies around paisley-print Dilla beats and luxuriant electronics.

However surprising it may sound, SPARK is less a radical reinvention for Whitney than an honest accounting of how it feels when you move out of your past and into your present, when you take the next steps of your lives and careers at once and without apology.

SPARK maintains the warmth and ease of Whitney’s early work; these songs glow with the newness of now.

MEMORY and COUNTY LINES are out now.

