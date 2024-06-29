Porn star Austin Wolf arrested on charges of distributing child sexual abuse images

Justin Heath Smith, who is better known by his professional name Austin Wolf, has been arrested and charged with distributing images of child pornography.

The FBI alleges that the well-known adult film actor used the messaging app Telegram to exchange images with an undercover officer.

The FBI announced they had charged the performer saying they had evidence that showed him sending and receiving hundreds of videos of child pornography via the messaging application.

Those videos depicted children as young as infants, including a video showing a 10-year-old child bound and raped. In addition to sharing child pornography via Telegram, Smith is also charged with possessing hundreds of additional videos containing child pornography in his Manhattan apartment.

U.S. Attorney Damian Williams said, “As alleged, Justin Heath Smith received and distributed hundreds of recordings containing child pornography, including a ghastly video showing a young child bound, beaten, and raped.

The FBI said their investigation was ongoing and urged people with information about the performers activities to contact them.

On the complaint the FBI allege that between March 24 and March 28, 2024, Smith, using an anonymous Telegram account, exchanged hundreds of videos containing child pornography with another individual whose phone was later seized and searched by the FBI pursuant to a search warrant.

An undercover FBI agent subsequently began a conversation with SMITH’s anonymous Telegram account. In the course of those conversations, Smith revealed details that confirmed his identity.

On April 21, 2024, the FBI executed a search warrant at his Manhattan apartment, which revealed an SD card with hundreds of videos containing child pornography.

Smith is charged with one count of distribution and receipt of child pornography, which carries a mandatory minimum sentence of five years in prison and a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison, and one count of possession of child pornography, which carries a maximum sentence of 10 years in prison.