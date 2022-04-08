Porridge Radio fuse Charli XCX and Deftones on ‘The Rip’

Porridge Radio return with the new single and video, The Rip, taken from their forthcoming third studio album, Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder To The Sky, out on May 20 on Secretly Canadian.

Following lead single Back To The Radio, The Rip continues Porridge Radio’s streak of pairing rousing alt-rock with powerful visuals directed by Ella Margolin, the sister of frontperson Dana Margolin.

“The Rip was the last song to be finished for the album, and we finished it about a week before we went into the studio to record it in March 2021. We wanted it to sound like massive pop, like Charli XCX, but with the instrumentation of bands like Slothrust or Deftones,” Dana says.

“It took the longest a song has ever taken me to write lyrics for, and they took form over a few years. At the beginning it was a song about a power dynamic where I was in control, by the end it was about one where I had none.”

“My friends always accuse me of making up idioms and using them like they are well known phrases and I think this song is full of those. I love the idea of something being sick at the seams, like it’s disintegrating from its core. I like things that are so simple they are universal. I wanted it to sound like when your heart breaks so badly that your entire body aches. I wanted it to feel like your soul is dropping out of your body.”

Waterslide, Diving Board, Ladder to the Sky is out May 20.

Image: Matilda Hill-Jenkins

You can support our work by subscribing to our Patreon

or contributing to our GoFundMe campaign.