President Trump’s latest executive order bans transgender women from female sport

US President Donald Trump has signed a new executive order, this time targeting transgender women playing sport in any female category.

Surrounded by young girls and women the President signed his latest order.

It’s the latest in a series of moves focused on the way transgender people participate in US society, including band on serving in the military, decrees that the government will only recognise people in their birth gender, blocking gender affirming medical treatment to youth, and the removal of any government programs that champion diversity.

US President Donald Trump.

“It’s about time.” the President said as he addressed a cheering audience at the signing of the order, describing the participation of transgender women in sport as “so ridiculous”

“Under the Trump administration we will defend the proud tradition of female athletes, and we will not allow men to beat up, injure, and cheat our women and our girls. From now on women’s sport will be only for women.” the President said.

In a “Fact Sheet‘ posted on the White House website the administration said former President Joe Biden had “waged a are on women” and “caved to woke activists.”

Speaking ahead of signing the order President Trump said the “radical left has waged an all-out campaign to erase the very concept of biological sex and replace it with a militant transgender ideology.”

The President said transgender women were “men posing as women”, and his order would see schools and colleges who do not comply lose their federal funding.

USA will bar transgender Olympians getting visas for the 2028 games

The President said his administration would also lobby the International Olympic Committee to change their policies before the next Olympics are held in Los Angeles in 2028. President Trump said female transgender athletes would not be granted visas to attend.

It is estimated that around one per cent of the US population is transgender, and the amount playing sport would be even smaller.

The President also outlined his plans to build a large ballroom onto the White House, saying he would self-fund the 100-million-dollar project.