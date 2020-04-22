Pride in Peel want to know what matters to LGBTIQA+ folks in the region



Pride in Peel are looking to get to know the LGBTIQ+ community of the Peel region, launching a new community survey this week.

The recently established group of LGBTIQ+ representatives are on a mission to foster a discrimination free environment for LGBTIQ+ folks in the City of Mandurah and surrounding areas.

“Pride in Peel want to develop a strategic plan to capture the strength, passion and energy of Peel,” the organisation said in a statement.

“Our aim is to understand what is important to people of LGBTIQA+ and to identify the gaps and barriers they have experienced throughout their communities.”

The statement assured participants that all information will remain confidential, and data will only be used for future planning and in support of funding applications.

Pride in Peel also hope to use the data to inform their upcoming International Day Against Homophobia, Biphobia, Intersexism and Transphobia events in May.

The Pride in Peel survey is open until Sunday May 10th. If you live in the region and would like to participate, head to surveymonkey.com

