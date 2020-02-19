Pride in the Park brings the family fun to Curtin this Sunday

Curtin University and Vic Park Pride are putting on a fabulous family fun day on campus this Sunday.

The all ages event will be celebrating all things Pride with drag competitions, games, face painting, picnic areas and much more.

DJ Feminem will be spinning on the decks, and there’ll be food trucks and a pop up bar for the grown-ups as well.

After seeing some great success last year, the event returns with another opportunity to spend a day in the park and make some connections with our local community.

Get down to Pride in the Park on Sunday 23rd February from 4pm. For more information, head to Facebook.

OIP Staff