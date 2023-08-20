Pride Networking drinks returns on 30th August to Northbridge Brewing

Pride WA’s Professionals Networking Group returns to the Northbridge Brewing Company on August 30th.

The Perth LGBTI Professionals Networking group has been hugely popular over the last few years but now that group has disbanded Pride WA are stepping up to fill the void.

The next edition of their Pride Professionals Networking is taking place next week and everyone is invited to attend whatever industry or business you are in, and whether you are part of the LGBTIQA+ community or a supportive ally.

The event is an opportunity to grow your professional and social network, and meet others in a casual, inclusive and welcoming environment.

The action kicks off at 5:30pm and runs until late, people are encouraged to register so they have a good idea of numbers for catering.

